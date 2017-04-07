April 7 BANG & OLUFSEN A/S:

* Q3 2016/17 EBITDAC WAS DKK 63 MILLION AGAINST DKK 45 MILLION LAST YEAR, AS GROWTH MOMENTUM DRIVING GROSS PROFIT EXCEEDED COST INCREASE

* GROUP REALIZED A REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 PER CENT IN Q3 2016/17

* OUTLOOK FOR 2016/17 REMAINS UNCHANGED

* Q3 2016/17 GROSS MARGIN INCREASED TO 42.6 PER CENT FROM 38.0 PER CENT LAST YEAR