BRIEF-Bang & Olufsen Q4 2016/17 EBIT loss at DKK 95 million​

July 12 (Reuters) - BANG & OLUFSEN A/S:

* ‍Group Revenue Increased 13 Per Cent in q4 of 2016/17,​

* Expects to Continue Growth Momentum and Increase Revenue by Around 10 Per Cent Compared to 2016/17 and to Increase Underlying Ebitdac Margin to 8-10 Per Cent in 2017/18

* q4 2016/17 Revenue Dkk 785 ‍​ Million Versus Dkk 696 Million Year Ago

* q4 2016/17 Ebit Loss Dkk 95 ‍​ Million Versus Loss Dkk 72 Million Year Ago

* 2017/18 Revenue Growth for the Group Is Expected to Be Around 10 Per Cent Compared to 2016/17.

* 2017/18 Ebitdac for the Underlying Business Is Expected to Be 8-10 Per Cent of Revenue.

* the Ebit Margin for the Underlying Business Is Expected to Be 1-3 Per Cent for 2017/18.

* THE GROUP'S FREE CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE POSITIVE IN 2017/18.