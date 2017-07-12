BRIEF-Bang & Olufsen Q4 2016/17 EBIT loss at DKK 95 million​

July 12 (Reuters) - BANG & OLUFSEN A/S:
* Group Revenue Increased 13 Per Cent in q4 of 2016/17,
* Expects to Continue Growth Momentum and Increase Revenue by Around 10 Per Cent Compared to 2016/17 and to Increase Underlying Ebitdac Margin to 8-10 Per Cent in 2017/18
* q4 2016/17 Revenue Dkk 785 Million Versus Dkk 696 Million Year Ago
* q4 2016/17 Ebit Loss Dkk 95 Million Versus Loss Dkk 72 Million Year Ago
* 2017/18 Revenue Growth for the Group Is Expected to Be Around 10 Per Cent Compared to 2016/17.
* 2017/18 Ebitdac for the Underlying Business Is Expected to Be 8-10 Per Cent of Revenue.
* the Ebit Margin for the Underlying Business Is Expected to Be 1-3 Per Cent for 2017/18.
* THE GROUP'S FREE CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE POSITIVE IN 2017/18.