* Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23 co and units entered into a second amended and restated credit facility - sec filing
* BCPG Public Co Ltd approved investment in geothermal power plant project in Indonesia for not more than $357.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017