BRIEF-Air Lease Corporation expands CFM LEAP-1A fleet with $725 million order
* Air Lease Corporation expands CFM LEAP-1A fleet with $725 million order
May 16 Bangkok Chain Hospital Pcl:
* Qtrly net profit 164.8 million baht versus 155.7 million baht
* Qtrly total revenue 1.65 billion baht versus 1.56 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Air Lease Corporation expands CFM LEAP-1A fleet with $725 million order
* PATENT AND MARKET APPEAL COURT CONFIRMED IN ITS JUDGMENT C-RAD'S RIGHT TO INVENTION NAMED "PATIENT MONITORING RADIATION MACHINES"