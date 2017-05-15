BRIEF-Navidea enters exclusive license, distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
May 15 Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Pcl
* Revenue from sales of goods and food were 672 million baht in Q1 2017, down 8% yoy
* Q1 consolidated operating income of 17.40 billion baht, up 1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company