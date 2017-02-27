BRIEF-India's IL & FS Investment Managers March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 28.5 million rupees versus profit 211.8 million rupees year ago
Feb 27 Bangkok First Investment & Trust Pcl :
* To approve increase of registered capital from 1 billion baht to 1.05 billion baht by means of issuance of 10 million ordinary shares
* Says the issuance of ordinary shares with a par value of 5 baht each, totaling 50 million baht
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 28.5 million rupees versus profit 211.8 million rupees year ago
* Q3 2016/17 REVENUE DKK 29.9 MILLION VERSUS DKK 28.9 MILLION YEAR AGO