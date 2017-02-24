BRIEF-Langold Real Estate appoints CFO
May 29Langold Real Estate Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Tu Xiaoli as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/RjLMQO Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Feb 24 Bangkok Insurance Pcl
* Fy net profit 2.43 billion baht versus 2.34 billion baht
* Fy total revenue 13.46 billion baht versus 13.53 billion baht Source text (bit.ly/2lR9Mro) Further company coverage:
* US firm bought real estate NPLs from China Huarong -source (Adds China NPL market, Shorevest to service Bain portfolio)