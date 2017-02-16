Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
Feb 16 Bangkok Land Pcl
* Refers to exchangeable bond item issued in 1993 and 1994 by Bangkok Land (Cayman Islands)
* 7 noteholders of CHF note jointly filed request to Grand Court of Cayman Islands for winding up of Bland Cayman, claiming that it is insolvent
* Deutsche Trustee has filed a case requesting Bangkok Land (Cayman Islands) for payment of outstanding $34.2 million
* Unit is currently preparing and gathering information to defend the case
* Says cases will not have any impact on the operations and financial status of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.