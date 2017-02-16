Feb 16 Bangkok Land Pcl

* Refers to exchangeable bond item issued in 1993 and 1994 by Bangkok Land (Cayman Islands)

* 7 noteholders of CHF note jointly filed request to Grand Court of Cayman Islands for winding up of Bland Cayman, claiming that it is insolvent

* Deutsche Trustee has filed a case requesting Bangkok Land (Cayman Islands) for payment of outstanding $34.2 million

* Unit is currently preparing and gathering information to defend the case

* Says cases will not have any impact on the operations and financial status of co