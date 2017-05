Feb 28 Banimmo SA:

* FY EBIT 59.4 million euros ($63.06 million) versus 4.5 million euros year ago

* FY net loss of 15.4 million euros

* FY group share loss 15.4 million euros versus loss of 33.2 million euros year ago

* Adjusted net asset value at dec 31 7.30 euros per share versus 11.2 euros year ago

* Plans to invest 13.5 million euros in projects development in 2017

* Is confident to achieve major milestones in 2017 and 2018

