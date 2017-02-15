UPDATE 1-Singapore's cbank fines Credit Suisse, UOB over 1MDB-linked transactions
* MAS ends review of banks involved in 1MDB-linked transactions
Feb 15 Banimmo SA:
* Banimmo signed sale of 100 percent of shares of company Tervueren Invest NV to a well-known player in real estate sector
* Net selling price of shares is based on a transaction value of 13.25 millions euros
* Company owns an office building of 14,000 sqm along inner ring of Antwerp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 29 President Michel Temer urged Brazil's top electoral court to decide quickly on a case alleging illegal funding of his 2014 campaign in order to lift political uncertainty overshadowing a recovery in Latin America's largest economy.