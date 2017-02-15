Feb 15 Banimmo SA:

* Banimmo signed sale of 100 percent of shares of company Tervueren Invest NV to a well-known player in real estate sector

* Net selling price of shares is based on a transaction value of 13.25 millions euros

* Company owns an office building of 14,000 sqm along inner ring of Antwerp