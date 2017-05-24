EU confirms rollover of Russia sanctions
BRUSSELS, June 22 European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to extend sanctions imposed on Russia for its intervention in Ukraine by another six months, European Council President Donald Tusk said.
May 24 Bank Audi Syria:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 7.9 million pounds versus 7.76 billion pounds year ago
* Q1 net interest income 323.8 million pounds versus 381.3 million pounds year ago Source: (bit.ly/2qVmfKC) Further company coverage: )
CAIRO, June 22 Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has signed off on a stamp duty on stock exchange transactions for both buyers and sellers, set at 1.25 Egyptian pounds per 1,000 for the first year, a decree published in the official gazette on Thursday showed.