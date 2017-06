May 11 BANK BGZ BNP PARIBAS SA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 39.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 31.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET FEE AND COMMISION INCOME 127.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 123.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME 466.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 435.4 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASES BY 7.2 PERCENT YOY AS A RESULT OF GROWTH IN INTEREST INCOME BY 4.8 PERCENT YOY WITH A DECREASE IN INTEREST EXPENSES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)