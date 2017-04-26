BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 Bank BGZ BNP Paribas SA:
* The amount of the annual contribution to compulsory bank resolution fund for 2017 set by the Bank Guarantee Fund (BGF) for the bank is 50.6 million zlotys ($13.05 million)
* The total contributions for BGF recognized by the bank in costs of Q1 amounted to 41.4 million zlotys ($1 = 3.8770 zlotys)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.