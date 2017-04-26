April 26 Bank BGZ BNP Paribas SA:

* The amount of the annual contribution to compulsory bank resolution fund for 2017 set by the Bank Guarantee Fund (BGF) for the bank is 50.6 million zlotys ($13.05 million)

* The total contributions for BGF recognized by the bank in costs of Q1 amounted to 41.4 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8770 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)