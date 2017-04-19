BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Bank fuer Tirol und Vorarlberg AG :
* Has defined the subscription and offer price for new shares as well as the subscription ratio of the capital increase
* Subscription price set at 21.70 euros ($23.25) per share, subscription ratio 8:1
* Subscription ratio was set at 8:1, that is, 8 ordinary shares or preference shares would entitle the holder to purchase a new share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9332 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.