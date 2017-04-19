April 19 Bank fuer Tirol und Vorarlberg AG :

* Has defined the subscription and offer price for new shares as well as the subscription ratio of the capital increase

* Subscription price set at 21.70 euros ($23.25) per share, subscription ratio 8:1

Subscription ratio was set at 8:1, that is, 8 ordinary shares or preference shares would entitle the holder to purchase a new share