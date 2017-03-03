March 3 Bank Millennium:

* Bank Millennium, the Portuguese lender BCP's Polish arm, believes it will be able to meet capital requirements without external funding, Deputy CEO, Fernando Bicho, said during a teleconference on Friday

* The bank expects higher operating results in FY 2017 excluding extraordinary gains - conf call

* FY 2017 net profit will not be higher than in FY 2016, unless there are extraordinary gains - conf call