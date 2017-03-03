BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 3 Bank Millennium:
* Bank Millennium, the Portuguese lender BCP's Polish arm, believes it will be able to meet capital requirements without external funding, Deputy CEO, Fernando Bicho, said during a teleconference on Friday
* The bank expects higher operating results in FY 2017 excluding extraordinary gains - conf call
* FY 2017 net profit will not be higher than in FY 2016, unless there are extraordinary gains - conf call Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.