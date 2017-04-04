BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group inc - gics in a cashable position $145 million as of may 25 versus $148 million as of may 24
April 4 Bank Mutual Corp
* Bank Mutual Corporation announces branch office sales and consolidations
* Bank Mutual Corporation announced that it will consolidate two retail branch offices into other nearby locations
* Bank Mutual Corp - After sales and consolidations, Bank Mutual will operate 57 banking locations in Wisconsin and one in Minnesota
* Bank Mutual Corp - Entered into agreement to sell 5 retail branch offices, including $52.6 million in deposits, $13.2 million in loans associated with offices
* Bank Mutual Corp - Pending sale consists of one office in Kenosha, two in Racine, and two in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and is expected to close in Q3
* Bank Mutual Corp - Terms of transaction were not announced
* Bank Mutual - Anticipates branch office sales, consolidations will provide approximately $1.3 million in net benefit to pre-tax earnings on annualized basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Home capital group inc - gics in a cashable position $145 million as of may 25 versus $148 million as of may 24
May 26 Soft drink maker PepsiCo Inc is in talks to acquire All Market Inc, the owner of coconut water brand Vita Coco, whose celebrity investors include Madonna and Matthew McConaughey, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.