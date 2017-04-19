April 19 Bank Mutual Corp-

* Bank Mutual Corporation reports net income for the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income increased by $904,000 or 5.1% during q1 of 2017 compared to same quarter in 2016