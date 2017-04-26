BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Bank Of America Corp:
* Says board declares a regular quarterly cash dividend on Bank of America common stock of $0.075 per share
* Board also declared regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.75 per share on the 7 percent cumulative redeemable preferred stock, series B Source text (bit.ly/2oJNncN) Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.