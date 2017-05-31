May 31 Bank Of America Corp:

* Bank of America - expects to complete sale of consumer credit card business in U.K., MBNA Ltd., to Lloyds Banking Group on June 1

* Bank of America Corp - upon closing, Bank of America expects to record a minimal after-tax gain associated with the sale‍​

* Bank of America Corp - the transaction does not impact bank of America's global commercial card business, which is part of global transaction services‍​

* Bank of America - primary ongoing impacts to income statement will be a reduction in net interest income, offset in part by reduction in non-interest expense

* Bank of America - sale is expected to improve basel 3 risk-based capital ratios by about 11 basis points under advanced approaches in q2

* Bank of America - sale is expected to improve basel 3 risk-based capital ratios by about 15 basis points under standardized approach in q2 Source text (bit.ly/2sdaVcZ) Further company coverage: