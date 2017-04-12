BRIEF-Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 mln
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 (Reuters) -
* The economy is not yet firing on all cylinders, Bank of Canada policymakers said in prepared remarks before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance
* Bank of Canada: range of potential trade measures under discussion in U.S. even wider now than was in January Further company coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing