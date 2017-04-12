BRIEF-Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 mln
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank of Canada: we judge the neutral interest rate in canada is lower than we thought previously
* Bank of Canada: this implies while financial conditions are still very supportive of growth, they are somewhat less stimulative now than we judged in Jan
* Bank of Canada: welcomes recent strength in economic data, wants to see more of it in order to be more confident growth is on solid footing
* Bank of Canada: sees stronger household spending as upside risk to inflation in short-term, downside risk over longer term
* Bank of Canada: current pace of housing activity in greater toronto area unlikely to be sustainable, given fundamentals
* Bank of Canada: cannot reliably model possible outcomes of potential U.S. trade policies Further coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing