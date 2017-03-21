China April industrial profits +14.0 pct y/y - stats bureau
BEIJING, May 27 Profits earned by China’s industrial firms in April rose 14.0 percent from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Saturday, slowing from the pace in March.
March 21 (Reuters) -
* Bank of Canada says to auction C$3 billion of 15-day t-bills on March 22 Further coverage: here (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: