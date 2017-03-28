March 28 (Reuters) -
* Bank of Canada Governor, asked if April rate cut remains
on the table, says bank in midst of next projection exercise,
doesn't want to prejudge process
* Bank of Canada Governor says risks identified in last MPR
are still on the table
* Bank of Canada Governor says confident government stimulus
will show up in economic data this year
* Bank of Canada Governor says fundamentals pushing Toronto
housing market higher
* Bank of Canada Governor says our greater concern is with
stock of indebtedness and how people can service debts
* Bank of Canada Governor says U.S. uncertainty on fiscal
side remains, we'll be doing our best with our assumptions in
U.S. forecasts
* Bank of Canada Governor says contraction of energy sector
appears to be behind us
* Bank of Canada Governor says adjustment to oil shock is
proving to be a very slow process, it is not a straight line
* Bank of Canada Governor says adjustments happening more
slowly than we expected, "We're confident we're going to get
there"
* Bank of Canada Governor says if excessive capacity
remains, interest rates could drift lower and raise concerns
about de-anchoring
* Bank of Canada Governor says would be odd to forget about
all downside risks because of a couple of positive data points
* Bank of Canada Governor says investment in Canada has been
very weak, partly because of oil shock; watching for investment
recovery
