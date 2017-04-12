BRIEF-Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 mln
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 (Reuters) -
* Bank of Canada's Poloz tells BNN there's too much uncertainty, it's a little too soon to make conclusion on interest rates
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: trade has very little to do with level of exchange rate, more to do with demand
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: need to see firm creation, which is not happening at very good rate Further coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing