WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 31 Bank Of China Ltd
* fy net profit rmb 164,578 million versus rmb 170,845 million a year ago
* in 2016, group achieved a net interest income of rmb306.048 billion, a decrease of rmb22.602 billion or 6.88%
* as at dec 31, capital adequacy ratio was 14.28 percent versus 14.06 percent a year ago
* in 2016, group's net interest margin was 1.83%, a decrease of 29 basis points compared with prior year
* as at dec 31, npl ratio was 1.46 percent versus 1.43 percent a year ago
* board of directors has recommended a final dividend on ordinary shares for 2016 of rmb0.168 per share (before tax)
* Bank of china ltd - domestic and international economic situation will remain complicated in 2017
* china's economy is in a critical transition period, shifting from old to new growth drivers and experiencing structural challenges.
* "bank will endeavour to achieve stable and moderate credit growth and rmb loan of its domestic operations is expected to increase by 10% in 2017."
* "bank will also maintain deposit business as a core business, in a bid to provide stable sources of funding for development of its asset business."
* "bank will seek progress in mitigation of npas while maintaining stable asset quality" Source text:(bit.ly/2nGuWs6) Further company coverage:
COLOMBO The number of people known to have been killed in floods and landslides in Sri Lanka rose to 113, officials said on Saturday, as the country appealed for international assistance.