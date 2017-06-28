BRIEF-Chellarams forms JV with DMK Group to grow dairy exposure in Nigeria
* Signing of a JV agreement to establish new company, Cellarams DMK Ltd, in partnership with DMK Group, a German dairy co
June 28 Bank Of Chongqing Co Ltd:
* Gan Weimin tendered his resignation from positions as an executive director, chairman of board of directors
* Has resolved to designate Ran Hailing to perform duties of chairman of board until new chairman of board can fulfill duties
* Board considered and approved appointment Lin Jun as an executive director of bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Icahn said to ease off demand for AIG breakup after CEO switch - Bloomberg, citing sources