Feb 17 Bank of East Asia Ltd:
* FY net interest income HK$11.1 billion versus hk$11.93
billion
* FY impairment losses on loans and receivables HK$3.46
billion versus HK$2.03 billion
* FY profit for the year from continuing operations HK$3.525
billion versus HK$5.336 billion
* Common equity tier 1 capital ratio as at year end 12.1
percent
* The board has declared a second interim dividend for the
year ended 31st December, 2016 of HK$0.28 per share
* "For 2017, we aim to increase non-interest income, mainly
from treasury, insurance and wealth management operations"
* As at year end net interest margin narrowed from 1.66 pct
in 2015 to 1.60 pct in 2016
* "Cautiously optimistic that loan demand will improve in
most markets in 2017"
* "Expect asset quality to stabilise in coming year"
* "In brokking operations outlook for 2017 remains
challenging"
* "The credit situation on the mainland remains difficult"
