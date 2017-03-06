March 6 Bank Of East Asia Ltd

* Has been served with a statement of claim filed by China Medical Technologies, Inc

* Plaintiff alleges that Supreme Well was controlled by same directors and/or executives of plaintiff who caused funds to be paid by plaintiff to Supreme Well

* Believes that claims in statement of claim are without merit and will vigorously oppose them

* Board considers that statement of claim will not have any material adverse impact on normal business and operations of bank

* Plaintiff alleges that payments of over US$180 million were made from accounts of supreme well and other related entities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: