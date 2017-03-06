March 6 Bank Of Guiyang Co Ltd

* Says it plans to raise up to 5.0 billion yuan ($725.16 million) via preference shares issue

* Says proceeds will be used to boost tier 1 capital

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mWqDXh

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8950 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)