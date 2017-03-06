BRIEF-SocGen's ALD to buy BBVA Autorenting
* SocGen's ALD has signed an agreement to acquire BBVA Autorenting, the Spanish full-service leasing subsidiary of BBVA
March 6 Bank Of Guiyang Co Ltd
* Says it plans to raise up to 5.0 billion yuan ($725.16 million) via preference shares issue
* Says proceeds will be used to boost tier 1 capital
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mWqDXh
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8950 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* HOIST FINANCE AB (PUBL) - ON MAY 26, HOIST KREDIT AB'S, A FULLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF HOIST FINANCE AB, LONG- AND SHORT TERM ISSUER RATING WAS UPGRADED TO BAA3/PRIME-3 BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE