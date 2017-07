(Corrects to say registered capital increased instead of reduced in headline and bullet point)

July 26 (Reuters) - Bank Of Hangzhou Co Ltd

* Says it gets banking regulator's approval to increase its registered capital to 3.66 billion yuan ($543.19 million) from 2.62 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tJuMF1

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7380 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)