China stocks slip, erase gains on internet clampdown; Hong Kong flat
* Wanda, Fosun shares stabilise after clarification over probe
June 7 Bank of India Ltd
* Cuts 3-month MCLR by 10 BPS from June 7; retains overnight and one-month MCLR Source text: (bit.ly/2sezLvU) Further company coverage:
* Wanda, Fosun shares stabilise after clarification over probe
* State Pollution Control Board reinstated 'consent to operate' for co's Sukinda and Mahagiri mines with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: