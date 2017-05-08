May 8 Bank of India Ltd
Source text:
[The Government of India has appointed Mr. Dinabandhu Mohapatra
as Managing
Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bank of India, with
effect from May
5, 2017.
The Bank has also reduced its Marginal Cost of funds based
Lending rate
(MCLR) by 10bps from 8.50% to 8.40% with effect from May 7,
2017]
