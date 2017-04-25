April 25 Bank of India Ltd

* Says on 21st April 2017, at around 4.30 p.m. Fire broke out in Bank of India building, M.G. Road, Mumbai

* Says there were no casualties, however due to fire, there were some damages to furniture and fixtures, interiors and personal computers

* Says operations were temporary shifted to a nearby premises on April 22