July 28 (Reuters) - Bank Of Ireland Group Plc CFO says in interview:

* Expects bad debt charge, level of NPLs in H2 to be lower again

* Overall level of UK lending broadly in line y/y, very comfortable with risks in mortgage book

* IT investment progressing well so far this year

* Dividend plans, capital generation a sign of confidence on pension deficit stability Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)