BRIEF-FB financial corp revises terms of Clayton Banks acquisition
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
April 28 Bank Of Ireland
* Group continues to trade in line with expectations
* Our net interest margin increased by 3bps from 2.27 pct in H2 2016 to 2.30 pct in Q1
* Business income has remained in line with second half of 2016
* New lending in Q1 2017 was in line with our expectations and included a c.30 pct increase in ROI mortgage volumes relative to Q1 2016
* Customer loan volumes were eur 78 billion at end of March 2017
* Asset quality across our loan portfolios has continued to improve during Q1 2017 in line with our expectations
* At end of March 2017, group's fully loaded CET 1 ratio was 12.0 pct, compared to 12.3 pct at end of December 2016
* Group's organic capital generation of c.30bps during quarter was offset by an increase in pension deficit Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks.