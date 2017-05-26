BRIEF-Meridie to delist after incorporation into own unit
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT BOARD HAD APPROVED THE INCORPORATION OF MERIDIE IN ITS UNIT MERIDIE ADVISORY SRL
May 26 Bank of Jiangsu Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 6
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1OGIci
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT BOARD HAD APPROVED THE INCORPORATION OF MERIDIE IN ITS UNIT MERIDIE ADVISORY SRL
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, June 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Indonesia-based homebuilder PT Modernland Realty Tbk's (Modernland) Outlook to Stable from Negative and affirmed the Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B'. A full list of the rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary. The Outlook revision reflects the significant improvement in the company's presales, which may result in higher EBITDA rec