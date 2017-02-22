BRIEF-India's Tamilnadu Newsprint & Papers March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 634.1 million rupees versus profit 1.04 billion rupees year ago
Feb 22 Bank Of Maharashtra Ltd:
* Clarifies on news item "Bank Of Maharashtra may merge 450-500 loss-making branches in fy18 "
* Clarifies on news item "Bank Of Maharashtra may merge 450-500 loss-making branches in fy18 "

* Says no such decision has been taken by the bank as on date
* March quarter net profit 336.2 million rupees versus 78.1 million rupees year ago