Oil, banks trip up European shares
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.
April 7 Bank Of Maharashtra Ltd
* Seeks members' nod for issue and allotment of 88.9 million equity shares aggregating to 3 billion rupees to India government Source text: bit.ly/2o47OSS Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.
* Chairman says has asked government to review gas prices Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)