May 31 Bank of New York Mellon Corp
* Formed a wholly-owned subsidiary, BNY Mellon Government
Securities Services Corp
* BNY Mellon Government Securities Services will be
headquartered in New York
* Bank of New York Mellon - BNY Mellon Government
Securities Services appointed Brian Ruane as CEO to lead
management and operations of subsidiary
* Bank of New York Mellon-BNY Mellon Government Securities
Services board to include Elizabeth Robinson,Richard
Ketchum,David Weisbrod as independent directors
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: