BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 10 Bank Of New York Mellon Corp:
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp says CEO Gerald L. Hassell's 2016 total compensation $19.2 million versus $13.5 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2mt0nnE) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.