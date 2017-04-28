BRIEF-Employers Holdings files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Employers holdings inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2rZcDhU) Further company coverage:
April 28 Bank of Ningbo Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 20 percent, or to be 4552.7 million yuan to 4966.6 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 4138.9 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Hd4Hp9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Employers holdings inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2rZcDhU) Further company coverage:
* Renaissancere Holdings- effective may 25 Renaissance Reinsurance Ltd entered into fourth amendment to letter of credit reimbursement agreement