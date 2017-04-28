April 28 Bank of Ningbo Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 20 percent, or to be 4552.7 million yuan to 4966.6 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 4138.9 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Hd4Hp9

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)