March 30 Bank Of Queensland Ltd

* HY statutory net profit after tax of $161 million, down 6%

* Fully franked interim dividend maintained at 38 cents per share

* HY common equity tier one capital ratio up 29 basis points on prior half to 9.29%

* HY revenue from ordinary activities down 5% to $532 million

* HY net interest income reduced by $18 million over prior half reflecting a 3.8% decrease

* "Board has set common equity tier 1 capital target range to be between 8.0% & 9.5%, total capital range to be between 11.5% & 14.5%"