April 23 Bank of Shanghai Co Ltd

* Says 2016 net profit up 10 percent y/y at 14.3 billion yuan ($2.08 billion)

* Says it gets board approval for issuing preferred shares in private placement worth up to 20 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pT5cuD; bit.ly/2q3Awn0

