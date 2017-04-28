BRIEF-FB financial corp revises terms of Clayton Banks acquisition
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
April 28 Bank of Shanghai Co Ltd
* Says its Q1 net profit up 6.55 percent y/y at 3.9 billion yuan ($565.56 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2prMEko
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8958 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks.