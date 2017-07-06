FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bank of the Sierra announces agreement to buy Woodlake branch from Citizens Business Bank
July 6, 2017 / 12:32 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Bank of the Sierra announces agreement to buy Woodlake branch from Citizens Business Bank

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Bank of the Sierra:

* Bank of the Sierra-pending regulatory approval, Sierra's purchase is scheduled to be completed in Q4 2017

* Bank of the Sierra announces agreement to acquire Woodlake branch from Citizens Business Bank

* Bank of the Sierra says co's unit Sierra Bancorp announced that it has entered into an agreement with Citizens Business Bank

* Bank of the Sierra says deal to acquire deposits and certain assets of branch of Citizens Business Bank located in Woodlake, California Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

