Bastos resigns as head of Brazil's BNDES development bank
SAO PAULO, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos has resigned as head of BNDES due to personal reasons, the Brazilian development bank said in a statement on Friday.
April 28 Bank Of Zhengzhou Co Ltd
* Qtrly net profit RMB 1,075.42 million
* As at end of March 2017, bank's capital adequacy ratio was 13.19% Source text: (bit.ly/2paAImE) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos has resigned as head of BNDES due to personal reasons, the Brazilian development bank said in a statement on Friday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to the $100 million, senior guaranteed notes, series E private placement due May 23, 2029 issued by American Assets Trust, L.P., the operating partnership of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AAT). A full list of Fitch's current ratings for AAT follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating and Stable Outlook are based on AAT's credit strengths, which