BRIEF-Capitala Finance caused notices to be issued to holders of 7.125% notes due 2021
* Co caused notices to be issued to holders of its 7.125 pct notes due 2021 - SEC filing
May 2 Bank Primorye
* FY 2016 net interest income 268.4 million roubles ($4.71 million) versus 346.2 million roubles year ago
* FY 2016 net profit 15.3 million roubles versus loss 499.1 million roubles year ago
* FY 2016 provision for loan impairments 947.1 million roubles versus 1.45 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2pAdhSj
Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.9395 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
JOHANNESBURG, May 26 South Africa's rand rose half a percent against the dollar on Friday, a day after the Reserve Bank kept rates on hold and played down the prospects of cheaper borrowing costs, encouraging investors in search of yield to pour money in.