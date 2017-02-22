BRIEF-Uniqa says to pay 0.49 eur/shr dividend for 2016
* Approved a dividend of 49 cents per dividend entitled share for financial year 2016
**Bank Zenit plans secondary offering of 08 series bonds for up to 1.9 billion roubles ($32.95 million), in case bonds are submitted under the option, Reuters cites materials for investors
**Price benchmark is not lower than 100 pct from nominal, corresponding to yield to maturity of 11.03 pct per annum
**Book building is planned on Feb. 28
For the story in Russian, click ($1 = 57.6610 roubles)
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.