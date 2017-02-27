Feb 27 BankNordik P/F:
* Q4 net interest income 100 million Norwegian crowns ($12
million) versus 111 million crowns year ago
* Q4 loan losses 10.3 million crowns versus loan losses 26.1
million crowns year ago
* Q4 net profit 20.5 million crowns versus loss 308.0
million crowns year ago
* Expects a modest increase in private and corporate lending
volumes in 2017
* Expects profit before impairment charges, value
adjustments and tax to be in range of 150 million Danish
crowns-190 million crowns in 2017 (2016: 179 million crowns)
* Impairment charges on loans and advances, including a
reversal of acquired oei impairments, are estimated to be less
than 20 million crowns in 2017 (2016: reversal of 12 millon
crowns)
* Fee and commission income is also expected to increase
modestly in 2017, whereas income from investment portfolio is
expected to be close to 2016 level
* 2017 operating costs are expected to stay flat compared to
2016
* Board will propose a total dividend payment of 300 million
crowns for 2016 (30 crowns per share)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.3661 Norwegian crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)