BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Bankwell Financial Group Inc
* Bankwell Financial Group reports record first quarter net income of $3.7 million or $0.48 per share, exceeds 10% return on equity and declares second quarter dividend
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.48
* Q1 revenue rose 18 percent to $14.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.